The daily retreat ceremony, which is held at the Wagha Attari border, has been cancelled until further notice, citing security reasons. This cancellation comes following the Indian Army's strategic strike targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, in the early hours of May 7.

Advertisment

Prior to the opening of Aman Setu, the Wagah Attari Border was the only road link between these two countries. This is recognised as the Beating Retreat Ceremony globally.

The ceremony ritualistically follows the timing of evening, just before sunset, with both sides engaging in innocuous gesturing following a bustling parade. The event ends with the lowering and folding of both the flags.

This marks the end of a 66-year-long ritual of India's Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers. This ceremony, which had been a symbol of India and Pakistan's relations, had evolved over the years from aggressive posturing during the drill to exchanging smiles and handshakes in 2010.

Advertisment

This cancellation implies an interpretation from the authorities of further escalation in the regional tension. The symbolic ceremony, which is a major tourist attraction and signifies India-Pakistan diplomatic and military relations, has often been suspended during times of heightened tension.