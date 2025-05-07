The Indian Army hit as many as nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in precision strikes on Wednesday from 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM. Providing video evidence of its precision strikes, the Army has shared a list of locations that were hit. India has also explained why these terror targets were hit.

1. Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli: Nerve Centre for training suicide bombers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

OPERATION SINDOOR#JusticeServed



Target 1 – Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli.

Distance – 13 Km from Line of Control (POJK).

Nerve Centre for training suicide bombers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Key training infrastructure for over 50 terrorists.



DESTROYED AT 1.04 AM on 07 May 2025.

2. Sarjal: Jaish-e-Mohammad's communication network in Tehra Kalan

Watch: India strikes Pakistani terror camp in Sarjal under operation Sindoor

#OperationSindoor | Indian Army releases videos of Indian strikes on Pakistani terror camps. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed.



(Videos Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/qqzCG5ae1S — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

#OperationSindoor | Indian Army releases videos of Indian strikes on Pakistani terror camps. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed.



(Videos Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/oO1giR1xFC — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Politicians across the spectrum have reacted to India's operation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a Union Cabinet meeting and praised the Indian Army. Opposition leaders called for "national unity and solidarity." PM Modi was watching and monitoring when the Indian Armed Forces launched "Operation Sindoor.

Pahalgam terror attack

A terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists. An offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - claimed responsibility for the attack.

After the attack, India launched a series of actions against Pakistan. The Indian government put into abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad, and closed the Attari border, its airspace for Pakistani flights and ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has also blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities.

PM Modi had said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth." World leaders have urged both countries to exercise restraint but have also sided with India in its fight against terror.

