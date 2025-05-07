In the first press briefing after the launch of Operation Sindoor, Col. Sofiya Qureshi presented videos showing destroyed terror camps where 'Ajmal Kasab and David Headley received their training'

Of the nine locations that were targeted in India's strike inside Pakistan, the one in the camp in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Muridke was used to train terrorists who orchestrated the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Terrorist Ajmal Kasab and mastermind David Headley were trained in Markaz Taiba in Muridke which is 18-25 km away from the international border.

Col. Qureshi said, "Operation Sindoor was launched to give justice to victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and destroyed. Including from the Muridke, where those involved in the 2008 Mumbai Terror attacks - Ajmal Kasab and David Headley received their training."

Mumbai terror attack and associated extradition

On Thursday (Apr 10), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, from US.

It was during David Headley's interrogation that Rana's role in the attacks came to the fore. Headley, a Pakistani-American terrorist, mentioned that he had visited India between 2007 and 2008. He highlighted that he visited India five times and his visa was facilitated by his childhood friend Rana. This was done under the guise of an immigration consultancy.

Headley visited India to carry out his recce to help execute the attack in financial capital Mumbai, which was later carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. Rana, who was born in Pakistan, had also served in the army in the medical corps, after which he moved on to doing business in the US.