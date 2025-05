Briefing the country on Operation Sindoor, women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri have said that the Pahalgam terror attack is the biggest attack on Indian civilians after the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. They said that the main reason for the attack was to hamper the tourism and development of Jammu and Kashmir. They also said that the attack was done to provoke religious riots in the country.