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Two Chinese scholars win the 'Nobel Prize of Mathematics'

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 22:57 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 22:57 IST
China has reached a major milestone in global mathematics. For the first time, two Chinese mathematicians have won the prestigious fields medal, one of the world's highest honours in mathematics

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