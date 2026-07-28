/South Korea & Japan turns to AI to prevent suicides

Published: Jul 28, 2026, 22:57 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 22:57 IST
South Korea is turning to artificial intelligence to help prevent suicides on Seoul's Han River bridges. AI-powered surveillance cameras can detect unusual behavior, such as someone lingering in high-risk areas, entering restricted zones, or approaching emergency suicide-prevention phones. The system instantly alerts first responders, enabling faster intervention in a country that continues to grapple with one of the world's highest suicide rates.