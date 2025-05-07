Born in Budgam, Kashmir in 1945, Syed Salahuddin is the supreme commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM). HM is one of the home-grown militant groups fighting for the independence of Kashmir for more than four decades.

Previously known as Md. Yusuf Saha participated in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in 1987 from Amirakadal constituency. However, following allegations of rigging and subsequent imprisonment, he joined terrorism.

Supporter of Independent Kashmir

He had been designated as a global terrorist by the United States of America. Salahuddin was always a vocal anti-India voice in the Kashmir valley. He opposes the Indian sovereignty of Kashmir and once famously vowed to turn Kashmir into a graveyard of Indian forces.

He also claimed responsibility for the Pathankot military base attack of 2016. He was always outspoken about Pakistan's role in Kashmir's unrest. He once famously said, "The mujahideen struggle serves as a defence line for Pakistan",

Though HM's influence in the region is on the decline, with the rise of other terrorist groups like The Resistance Front (TAF) and People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF)

Salahuddin's name continues to come up in intelligence assessments, especially when Indian counterterror Operation Sindoor targets HM infrastructure.

Even though there is no official report linking Salahuddin to the Pahalgam terror attacks or Indian Air Force Strikes. He remains one of the kingpins of terrorism in the Kashmir region.

Indian armed forces struck 9 terror hideouts in the early hours of May 7, including the Headquarters of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) under ‘Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

