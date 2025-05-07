The Indian Armed Forces launched a series of high-precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday (May 7), targeting nine terror camps and launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The action was a direct response to the recent deadly assault in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were brutally killed by terrorists.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the strikes were “focused, measured and non-escalatory.”

Army and Air Force launch joint precision strikes

The strikes were part of a joint mission involving both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. As per reports from news agency ANI, precision-guided weapons were used to target multiple terror bases across the border.

According to media reports, the strikes were led by Rafale fighter jets, which were equipped with advanced SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided bombs.

Here's what you need to know about the advanced weapons used in the strikes

Rafale fighter jets: These two-seat fighters can fly long distances (about 1,850 km on a strike mission) and carry more than 9 tonnes of weapons. This “heavy lift” capability lets a Rafale carry multiple missiles and bombs. They are also equipped with advanced sensors and radar, allowing pilots to find and track targets with high precision even at night or in bad weather.

SCALP cruise missiles: SCALP (Storm Shadow) is an air-to-ground cruise missile. Weighing about 1,300 kg with its 450 kg warhead, it flies at subsonic speed on a programmed route. It can travel around 250 km to strike a target deep inside enemy territory. The missile uses GPS and terrain mapping to navigate. It also uses a high-resolution infrared camera for final accuracy.

HAMMER guided bombs: HAMMER (AASM) is a kit that attaches to a standard 250 kg bomb, adding a rocket booster, wings and guidance. This turns an unguided bomb into a smart bomb with a range of over 70 km. It can be guided by GPS or by an infrared/laser seeker for pinpoint accuracy.

