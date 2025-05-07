The Indian Army released a one-minute video on social media just before launching Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Advertisment

The clip, posted at 1:28 AM, minutes before the strike, showcased intense military drills and weapon launches, sending a clear message of preparedness.

Titled “Ready to strike, trained to win”, the video showed Indian troops firing from tanks, launching missiles from fighter jets, and operating in a variety of terrains.

Operation Sindoor: What we know so far

Advertisment

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Armed Forces hit nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and PoK. The move was described as “focused, measured and non-escalatory,” with clear efforts made to avoid striking Pakistani military facilities.

The strikes came in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, were killed. The attackers reportedly singled out and targeted unarmed tourists.

‘Justice is served,’ says Indian Army

Advertisment

At 1:51 am, shortly after the strikes, the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

"प्रहाराय सन्निहिताः, जयाय प्रशिक्षिताः"

Ready to Strike, Trained to Win.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/M9CA9dv1Xx — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025

This came minutes after loud explosions were reported in areas like Muzaffarabad and Bahawalpur in Pakistan. A few minutes later, the Press Information Bureau issued an official statement confirming Operation Sindoor.

The statement read, “India announces Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan,” the statement read, linking the operation directly to the Pahalgam attack on April 22. That assault saw terrorists open fire on unarmed civilians in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, most of them tourists."

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted,” it added.