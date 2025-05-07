The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor early on Wednesday, targeting nine locations linked to terror networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes came just days after a brutal attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed by terrorists.

Advertisment

According to the Ministry of Defence, these precision strikes were “focused, measured and non-escalatory.” The statement also clarified that no Pakistani military sites were hit, showing India's restraint in its choice of targets.

Also read: Why did India name its Pakistan strikes ‘Operation Sindoor’? Here's what it means

As the operation was announced, several videos were shared across social media. Here are the 5 you must see:

Advertisment

Army says 'Ready to strike, trained to win '

Just before the strikes began, the Indian Army posted a short one-minute video on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing military drills. The clip included visuals of tanks firing, jets launching missiles, and troops in action across different terrains. It was captioned, “Ready to strike, trained to win.”

Also read: ‘Ready to strike’: Did the Indian Army hint at Operation Sindoor minutes before the strikes on Pakistan?

Advertisment

"प्रहाराय सन्निहिताः, जयाय प्रशिक्षिताः"

Ready to Strike, Trained to Win.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/M9CA9dv1Xx — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025

Trump reacts to India's strikes

US President Donald Trump reacted to the developments, saying. “It's a shame. We just heard about it, they've been fighting for a long time... I just hope it ends very quickly.”

India hits terror infrastructure in Pakistan in response to #PahalgamTerroristAttack, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites



US President #DonaldTrump reacts to the #airstrike @ShivanChanana brings you this report by @susanmtehrani pic.twitter.com/mga3aViGzE — WION (@WIONews) May 6, 2025

Here are some other videos that made the rounds of social media:

Visuals from an undisclosed location in J&K as the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir



(Source: ANI)#Pakistan #Airstrike #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/rDe7tFuCEi — WION (@WIONews) May 6, 2025