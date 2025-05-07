In the first press briefing after the launch of Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted Pakistan's lack of intent to take action against the terrorist infrastructure flourishing on its soil.



Advertisment

The strikes took place in the wee hours of Wednesday (May 7), where nine terror sites were targeted by the Indian armed forces

Key takeaways from the briefing:

The main objective of the attack in Pahalgam was to hurt the booming tourism in the region (J&K). It was also aimed at derailing progress in the region and keeping the soil fertile to aid infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan," Misri said.

The attack attempted to fuel communal riots in the country, but the citizens ensured it failed. The credit goes to the citizens.



Also read: '4,000 Pakistani soldiers killed': Kargil war - Pakistan's betrayal, India's victory | Indo-Pak war stories in pics - Part 1





In December 2023, documents were provided to show The Resistance Front's (TRF) association with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The terror organisation used the TRF role as a cover.





Our intelligence had developed an accurate picture of the planners and backers of this team.





Pakistan is looked at as a safe haven for terrorists across the world.





The latest attack in Pahalgam has understandably generated deep anger in J&K and other parts of India. Following the attack, the government naturally responded with a set of initial measures relating to our engagement with Pakistan.





It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22 April attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terror infrastructure in their territory or territory under its control.





Instead, all it has indulged in denials and allegations. Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. Thus, there was a compulsion both to deter and to preempt.





Earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond and preempt and deter more such cross-border attacks. These actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. We focused on dismantling the terrorists' infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India

Advertisment