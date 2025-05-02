'4,000 Pakistani soldiers killed': Kargil war - Pakistan's betrayal, India's victory | Indo-Pak war stories in pics - Part 1

A combination image of India's then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with soldiers and officials; and Indian troops victorious at the Kargil war

Up to 4,000 Pakistani soldiers killed

India estimated the Pakistani castualties to be as high as 4,000. As per Indian accounts, 527 Indian soldiers laid down their lives for the nation. Flight Lieutenant K Nachiketa, who was captured after his MiG-27 was shot down by Pakistan, was later released. Pakistan has not revealed the real casualty figure, partly because it also includes infiltrators. As late as 2010, it maintained that only 453 soldiers killed but Pakistani politicians like Nawaz Sharif said in later years that at least 4,000 Pakistani troops were killed.