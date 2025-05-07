Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an urgent high-security meeting on Wednesday (May 7) and directed border states to stay on alert after Operation Sindoor. Shah met the chief ministers and lieutenant governors of border states adjoining Pakistan and Nepal. Everyone present in the meeting expressed their gratitude to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor on Wednesday (May 7) in which Indiqa struck nine terror sites in POK and Pakistan. Shah directed states to keep SDRF, Civil Defence, Home Guards, NCC, etc., on alert to handle any situation.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs called the operation a "befitting reply to those who dare to challenge its (India's) borders, military, and citizens". The statement said Operation Sindoor was an appropriate response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

"Amit Shah, today chaired a security review meeting in New Delhi with the Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of border states adjoining Pakistan and Nepal. The meeting was attended via video conferencing by the Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal, and a representative from the Sikkim government," the statement said.

Shah said in the meeting that after the heinous attack in Pahalga, PM Modi had said that India would give a befitting reply to the perpetrators and supporters of the terror attack.

Shah further added in the meeting that "without ignoring the Pahalgam terrorist attack, an appropriate response was given through Operation Sindoor, sending a strong message to the world. He said that Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces against terrorist camps after specific inputs, is a testament to the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism to the entire world."

"Unity shown by the country at this time has boosted the morale of the countrymen," he added.

