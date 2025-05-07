More than 200 flights were cancelled and 18 airports across northern and western India temporarily shut down operations following the Operation Sindoor, which the Indian Armed Forces carried out early Wednesday (May 7) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The disruption in flight operations came after the Indian Armed Forces launched missile strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation resulted in the closure of airspaces and security restrictions at major airports in including Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Pathankot, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Dharamshala and Jamnagar, leading to their temporary closure, reported news agency PTI.

Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, along with some foreign carriers, have cancelled services to and from multiple airports. IndiGo has cancelled more than 165 flights.

Around 140 flights cancelled at Delhi Airport

Around 140 flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled on Wednesday (May 7) in the wake of heightened tensions. According to PTI report citing sources, 65 arrivals and 66 departures were cancelled. Two international arrivals were also cancelled.

In its recent advisory, the Delhi Airport stated, “All operations across terminals and all 4 runways at Delhi Airport, continue to function normally. However, there have been impact on some flights due to changing airspace conditions.”

“Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate travel arrangements. We are working closely with airlines and Air Traffic Control (ATC) to minimize any disruptions to flight schedules. Your safety and comfort are our top priorities,” it added.

In an earlier statement, the airport authorities said, “Due to changing airspace conditions some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate travel arrangements.”

