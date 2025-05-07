India's precision strike on Pakistani terror targets on May 7 killed Abdul Rauf Azhar, brother of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar. Abdul Rauf Azhar rose to global prominence with the inception of JeM in 2000. He became the chief of banned JeM in 2007. Earlier, it was confirmed that as many as 10 members of Masood Azhar's family and four aides were killed in India's targetted strike in Pakistan's Bahawalpur. A letter said to be issued by Masood Azhar claimed that those killed included his sister, her husband, nephew, niece and others.

Who is Abdul Rauf Azhar?

In December 1999, Abdul Rauf Azhar made his mark on the terror map when an Indian Airlines flight (IC-814) from Kathmandu to Delhi was hijacked and taken to Taliban-controlled Kandhar. The hijacking was planned as a plot to secure the release of his brother Masood Azhar from Kot Balwal jail of Jammu. He was designated as a 'global terrorist' by the United States (US) in 2010.

Following this, he orchestrated several more attacks on India, including the Indian Parliament attack in 2001, the attack on the makeshift Ayodhya Ram temple in 2005, the attack at the Indian Air Force’s Pathankot base in 2016, and the Pulwama attack in 2019 that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

After the Pathankot attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought a red corner notice from Interpol against Rauf. The global agency issued a notice stating that Rauf was wanted for waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war against the government of India, assaulting the president, governor, etc, with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power besides being a member of terrorist gang or organisation among other offences.

A video of Rauf Azhar on a Pakistani website where he could be seen claiming responsibility for the Pathankot attack was sent to Interpol. However, the video mysteriously vanished and the Pakistani website was deleted. However, China delayed the imposition of sanctions sought by India and the US against Abdul Rauf Azhar at the United Nations.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), early Wednesday. Briefing the country on Operation Sindoor, women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri have said that India exercised its 'Right to Response' and targetted terrorist camps in a "measured and non-escalatory” response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Pahalgam terror attack

A terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists. An offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - claimed responsibility for the attack. However, they retracted their statement on April 26, claiming that its social media was compromised.

After the attack, India launched a series of actions against Pakistan. The Indian government put into abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad, and closed the Attari border, its airspace for Pakistani flights and ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has also blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."

