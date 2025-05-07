Who is Abdul Rauf Azhar?
A video of Rauf Azhar on a Pakistani website where he could be seen claiming responsibility for the Pathankot attack was sent to Interpol. However, the video mysteriously vanished and the Pakistani website was deleted. However, China delayed the imposition of sanctions sought by India and the US against Abdul Rauf Azhar at the United Nations.
The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), early Wednesday. Briefing the country on Operation Sindoor, women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri have said that India exercised its 'Right to Response' and targetted terrorist camps in a "measured and non-escalatory” response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.
Pahalgam terror attack
A terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists. An offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - claimed responsibility for the attack. However, they retracted their statement on April 26, claiming that its social media was compromised.
After the attack, India launched a series of actions against Pakistan. The Indian government put into abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad, and closed the Attari border, its airspace for Pakistani flights and ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has also blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."
