After Operation Sindoor launched by India against nine terror sites in POK and Pakistan on Wednesday (May 7), India witnessed a short blackout across the nation as part of a mock drill directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). All states across the nation are scheduled to experience a blackout as a practice measure. The motive of the mock drill is to prepare civilians for any state of emergency in the country.

The blackout was first witnessed by the Indian state of Bihar around 7 pm, followed by Himachal Pradesh at 7:30 pm.

Blackout in Patna, Bihar as seen from BISCOMAUN Bhawan



This move comes as part of the mock drill ordered by the MHA.



(Source: ANI)

Blackout in Surat, Gujarat



This comes as part of the mock drill ordered by the MHA.



(Source: ANI)

VIDEO | Chandigarh: Blackout observed at Sector 17 as part of the nationwide emergency mock drill following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.



VIDEO | Chandigarh: Blackout observed at Sector 17 as part of the nationwide emergency mock drill following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Lights out in Khan Market: Delhi observes a 15-minute blackout as part of home ministry's civil defence drill simulating wartime conditions

Video: news agency ANI

The national capital Delhi is scheduled to witness a blackout from 8 pm to 8:15 pm.

Earlier in the day, civilians were trained under a mock drill in which authorities taught people how to evacuate, take shelter and contact authorities in case of any emergency in the country.

This came as India retaliated to Pakistan's terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 with an airstrike on Wednesday. India demolished nine terror sites in just 25 minutes.

