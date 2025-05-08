US President Donald Trump says that he wants 'India and Pakistan to stop.' The comments, made at the White House on Wednesday (May 7), come after India's Operation Sindoor in Pakistan targeting nine terror camps sites following deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in India's Jammu & Kashmir.

Advertisment

"I want to see them stop," Trump said at the White House. "We get along with both countries very well, good relationships with both, and I want to see it stop. And if I can do anything to help, I will be there," he added.

#OperationSindoor | Trump reacts to India’s strikes, “It’s terrible… I know both very well. I want them to stop. If I can help, I’ll be there”



(Source: White House) pic.twitter.com/MueoGODIY7 — WION (@WIONews) May 7, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read - Operation Sindoor: India briefs 13 countries after Pakistan strike - What New Delhi told them

Earlier in the day, Trump reacted to the news of India striking Pakistan and said: "It's a shame. We just heard about it, they've been fighting for a long time... I just hope it ends very quickly."

Indian Armed forces launched Operation Sindoor at 1:44 am IST on May 7 and carried out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Advertisment

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes early Wednesday, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

A press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), shared just before 2 am IST , officially announced the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“India announces Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan,” the statement read, linking the operation directly to the Pahalgam attack on April 22. That assault saw terrorists open fire on unarmed civilians in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, most of them tourists.

The defence ministry clarified that no military facilities of Pakistan were targeted in the strikes and added: “These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack… We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.”