Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed 13 foreign envoys in New Delhi on Wednesday (May 7) following Operation Sindoor in retaliation of deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The operation targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan across nine locations.

Misri addressed questions raised by the foreign envoys in four points which are as follows:

The foreign secretary asserted that Operation Sindoor was non-escalatory in nature and if Pakistan decided to resort to attack, India will give reply accordingly.

Asked about the strikes, Misri informed the envoys that it was "not an escalation, but a response" to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives.

Talking about the targets achieved, Misri said a total of nine terror camps sites were targeted and hit by multiple precision strikes.

On being asked if any mosques were targeted, Misri informed that a complex was targeted which also had a terror camp.

In the first press briefing after the launch of Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted Pakistan's lack of intent to take action against the terrorist infrastructure flourishing on its soil. The strikes took place in the wee hours of Wednesday (May 7) at 1:44 am.

"The main objective of the attack in Pahalgam was to hurt the booming tourism in the region (J&K). It was also aimed at derailing progress in the region and keeping the soil fertile to aid infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan," Misri said.

"It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22 April attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terror infrastructure in their territory or territory under its control," he added.