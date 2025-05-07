Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the chiefs of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

The talks took place after the Indian Armed Forces conducted Operation Sindoor, where the army destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday night.

The military strikes were carried out to avenge the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, where Pakistani terrorists opened fire on tourists on April 22, in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran Meadow, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

It was also conducted to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India

The Ministry of Defence, in its statement, said, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution," the statement added.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets

The Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, out of which four were in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring the operation throughout the night, and the strikes, according to ANI, were successful.

The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.