In the wake of India's Operation Sindoor and rising tensions with Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked the states sharing borders with Pakistan and Nepal to maintain a strict vigil on "anti-national propaganda" initiated by unwanted elements on social media platforms.

Amit Shah was speaking at a meeting with the chief ministers, DGPs and chief secretaries of states, after Operation Sindoor. The meeting was attended via video conferencing by the lieutenant governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal.

India's home minister further called out to take prompt action against violators.

He said that there is a need to keep a strict vigil on “anti-national propaganda by unwanted elements on social and other media platforms and prompt action should be taken in coordination with state governments and central agencies”.

The union minister stressed that every effort should be made to maintain seamless communication and the security of vulnerable points should also be further strengthened.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs called the operation a "befitting reply to those who dare to challenge its (India's) borders, military, and citizens"

"He also asked the states to stop spreading unnecessary fear among the public and take steps to spread awareness among the people against rumours,” the ministry said.

Shah said Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces against terrorist camps based on specific inputs was “a testament to Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism”, underlining that “an appropriate response was given, sending a strong message to the world”.

Earlier in the day, the home minister asked all chiefs of paramilitary forces to call back all personnel from leave and strengthen deployment at border outposts.

