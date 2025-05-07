Pakistan again violates the ceasefire agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch, Rajauri area.

The Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.

This comes after Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor. The Ministry of Defence in its statement wrote, it's 'a precise and restrained response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen."

It added, "Focused strikes were carried out on nine terrorst infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning."

The Ministry of Defence categorically states, "No Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India’s calibrated and non-escalatory approach. This operation underscores India’s resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation. A detailed briefing on the operation will follow later today."







