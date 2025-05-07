India launched Operation Sindoor and conducted targeted air strikes at 9 terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. India has reiterated that no military installation was targeted, nor were any civilian casualties reported in Pakistan.

Advertisment

During a press briefing following Operation Sindoor, Col. Sofia Qureshi addressed the Indian press and gave details of the areas that were targeted and struck down. Col Sofia Qureshi said, “No military installation was targeted, and till now there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan.”

#WATCH | Video shows multiple hits on the Mundrike and other terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoJK



Col. Sofiya Qureshi says, "No military installation was targeted, and till now there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan." pic.twitter.com/zoESwND7XD — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Advertisment

On Wednesday, following Operation Sindoor, women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the country about the air strikes that were carried out in 9 spots in Pakistan as a reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack two weeks back.

Calling the April 27 Pahalgam Terror attack the biggest attack on Indian civilians since Mumbai’s 2008 terror attack, they said that the attack was to hamper the tourism and development of Jammu and Kashmir. They also said that the attack was done to provoke religious riots in the country.

Operation Sindoor | 'Undermine normalcy, provoke communal discord': Objective behind Pahalgam terror attack revealed

Advertisment

Naming 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), Misri said that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) used the group for terror activities in India. He also said that Pakistan has a history of shielding terror groups and terror outfits. He said that the Pakistani government has not taken any step in handling the terror groups but has resorted to a blame game.

Operation Sindoor briefing: 'India's response proportionate, non-escalatory and responsible,' says Foreign Secretary

This was the first briefing by the Indian government since the launch of Operation Sindoor.

Who are Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh, the officers who lead key military briefing on Operation Sindoor