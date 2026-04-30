/‘Exit poll predictions made at BJP’s behest to demoralise TMC workers,’ alleges Mamata, claims to win two-thirds majority

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a video message on X on Thursday evening, alleging that the exit poll projections were aired at the behest of the BJP to demoralise her party workers, and asserted that her Trinamool Congress would win more than 226 seats.

In the video message shared on social media ahead of counting on May 4, Banerjee claimed that the television channels ran projections circulated from the BJP office.

Most exit polls predicted that the BJP would get a majority in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly.

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Mamata alleged that figures circulated from the BJP office were aired in exit poll shows and money was paid to ensure the broadcast.

“What was shown on television was circulated from the BJP office at 1.08 pm. Money was paid to ensure it was aired. I have specific information. They are saying forcefully that this has to be done,” claimed Banerjee, calling the exit polls a “larger conspiracy” to influence perception before results.

The TMC supremo went on to claim that her party would comfortably cross the two-thirds mark.

“We will cross 226 seats in 2026. We might cross even 230 seats. I have complete faith in the massive mandate given by the people,” she said, thanking voters for turning out in large numbers.

“Those who tried to subdue Bengal have been subdued by the ballot,” she said.

She also attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that central forces acted as “agents of the BJP” during the entire polling process.

She reiterated allegations of bias by central agencies and forces deployed in the state and alleged that women, children, journalists, and TMC workers were assaulted in several areas during polling. Many TMC workers were arrested to prevent them from acting as polling agents, she further alleged.

Mamata Banerjee also urged party leaders, candidates, and workers to remain on high alert and guard strong rooms housing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), alleging possible attempts at tampering during their movement to counting centres.

Today’s Chanakya projects BJP landslide in Bengal

Polling agency Today’s Chanakya released its exit poll assessment on Thursday evening and projected a landslide victory for the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections, estimating 192 seats for the party against TMC’s 100.

The findings were released a day after Phase 2 of the state elections concluded on April 29.

Today’s Chanakya projection marks the fifth exit poll to give the BJP an advantage in West Bengal.