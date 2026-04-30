/International Labour Day 2026: Why is it celebrated on May 1? Know history, theme & significance

It is also known as May Day, marking a global tribute to the perseverance and invaluable contributions of the working class. As we observe it on May 1, 2026, the day serves as both a celebration of labour achievements and a reminder of the ongoing struggle for fair wages, safety, and dignity in the workplace. It bridges the gap between historical movements and the modern digital economy. In India, this day is called Antar Rashtriya Shramik Diwas, which emphasises the 8-hour workday and fair labour practices globally.