/Hormuz control will ensure ‘future free from American presence’: Iran

Speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Thursday (April 30) vowed that Tehran's control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz will continue to ensure "a future free from the presence and interference of America." Taking to X Ghalibaf wrote, “In the year 1622 AD, after 115 years of occupation, we expelled the European colonizers from the Persian Gulf, and we celebrate Persian Gulf Day in honor of this victory."

"Today as well, Iran, by exercising control over the Strait of Hormuz, will ensure that it and its neighbors enjoy the precious blessing of a future free from the presence and interference of America," he added.

Trump rallying partner nations to restore freedom of navigation in Hormuz

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is seeking to rally partner nations into an international coalition to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a State Department cable, reported Reuters.

The April 28 cable, approved by US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, outlines the proposed Maritime Freedom Construct (MFC), described as a joint effort between the State Department and the Pentagon. It is intended as a coordinated international response to restore commercial shipping through one of the world’s most critical sea lanes.