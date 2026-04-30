/India was ready for long war with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, says Rajnath Singh

Indian again reiterated that it voluntarily put a halt to Operation Sindoor, on its own terms, and was ready for a long war against Pakistan. Speaking at a Security Summit organised by a media house on Thursday (April 30) Rajnath Singh said, “During Operation Sindoor, we precisely targeted those who had attacked us. And I want to clarify here again that we didn't stop this operation because our capabilities had diminished. We stopped it voluntarily, on our own terms, and if necessary, we were fully prepared for a long war,” he said.
The Defence Minister then spoke about Indian armed forces' enhanced capabilities since the war.
“And we also had surge capacity, the ability to expand our capabilities in times of sudden need. Not only did we have it, but we still have it, and it's even more robust than before. Therefore, I don't think there's any need to say anything more,” he said.
Operation Sindoor a “turning point”
Singh hailed Operation Sindoor as a “turning point” and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “zero tolerance policy” on terrorism, saying under his leadership, “no terrorist activity will be tolerated under any circumstances.”
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“It's been almost a year since Operation Sindoor, and our Operation Sindoor is also a symbol of this new world order. It was a turning point that sent a message to the entire world that India is no longer the one that adheres to the old way of thinking, where terrorist attacks occur on our soil, we merely issue diplomatic statements. And under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, our government has maintained that no terrorist activity will be tolerated under any circumstances," Sing said at the ANI National Security Summit 2.0.