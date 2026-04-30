/Do not share defence tech with Pakistan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells Italy

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked Italy not to share sensitive defence technology with Pakistan during high-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral military and industrial cooperation. The request came during a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto, at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. In the past, India had shared it's concerns with Netherlands over defence ties with Pakistan.

The visit of Italian Defence minister comes weeks before Indian PM Modi travels to Italy, his first bilateral visit to the country. The Indian PM has been to Italy so far for multialteral events, like G20, G7.

Thursday's discussions focused on growing strategic partnership between the two nations, both historic seafaring powers with shared interests in maritime security and technological innovation. According to an official Indian government statement, both ministers "reiterated that the India-Italy Strategic Partnership is based on shared values of peace, stability, freedom, and mutual respect."

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They agreed to collaborate on globally exclusive defence technologies and explore joint industrial projects under India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative and Italy's defence cooperation framework.

A key outcome of the meeting was the exchange of a Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026-27, which outlines expanded engagements between the armed forces of both countries, including joint exercises, training, and operational coordination.

The ministers also highlighted convergence on maritime issues. This includes enhanced information sharing through the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram, aimed at improving maritime domain awareness in the strategically vital Indian Ocean.

The meeting builds on significant recent milestones. In 2023, Singh and Crosetto signed a comprehensive Defence Cooperation Agreement in Rome, covering policy coordination, research and development, military education, and industrial collaboration, including co-development and joint ventures. Last November, the two countries adopted a Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-2029, which features a dedicated defence pillar with annual consultative meetings and efforts towards a Defence Industrial Roadmap.

Italy, a NATO member and key European player, has been expanding its defence exports and technology collaborations in the Indo-Pacific. For Italy, the relationship offers opportunities in India's rapidly growing defence market as New Delhi pushes for greater indigenous manufacturing while welcoming foreign technology transfers under strict conditions.