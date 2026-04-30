/‘Foreigners have no place in Gulf, except at the bottom of its waters,’ says Mojtaba Khamenei in menacing warning to US

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a dire warning to the United States on Thursday, which was also the National Persian Gulf Day, saying that a “new chapter” for the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is taking shape amid the ongoing war and that Tehran would secure the Gulf region and eliminate “the enemy’s abuses of the waterway.”

In his written message that was broadcast on Iranian state TV, Mojtaba said the Gulf region will have a “bright future” without the presence of the US.

Khamenei added that the new management of the Strait of Hormuz would bring calm, progress, and economic benefits to all Gulf nations.

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“Ninety million proud and honourable Iranians inside and outside the country regard all of Iran’s identity-based, spiritual, human, scientific, industrial, and technological capacities—from nanotechnology and biotechnology to nuclear and missile capabilities—as national assets and will protect them just as they protect the country’s waters, land, and airspace,” Khamenei wrote in his message, reiterating the hard stance on not giving up the nuclear programme and missile development.

Hardening the posturing, Iran’s supreme leader added that the only place Americans belong in the Persian Gulf is “at the bottom of its waters.”

“Foreigners who come from thousands of kilometres away to act with greed and malice there have no place in it—except at the bottom of its waters,” said Khamenei.

“By God’s help and power, the bright future of the Persian Gulf region will be a future without America, one serving the progress, comfort, and prosperity of its people,” he said further.

‘Persian Gulf is not a theater for imposing foreign wills,’ says President Pezehkian

Iran’s President Masoud Pezehkian also shared a message on the Persian Gulf Day, saying the Persian Gulf is not a theater for imposing foreign wills. He further said that the Strait of Hormuz is a symbol of national sovereignty and Iran is the guardian of the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Pezeshkian added that any effort to impose a maritime blockade on Iran is doomed to failure.

Strait of Hormuz blockade chokes global oil, fuel supply

The US and Israel’s war on Iran, which broke out on February 28, is now in a deadlock, as no progress has been made during the peace talks.

The US extended the ceasefire but continues its blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, aggravating the oil and gas trade disruption.

Due to the disruption, oil prices continue to rise, with Brent crude surging past $120 per barrel, the highest it has been since it crossed $130 a barrel in March 2022 during the Ukraine war.