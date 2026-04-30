/Taiwan accuses China of using Vietnam to ‘launder’ prohibited vegetables

The Taiwanese government has formally accused Chinese exporters of "vegetable laundering," alleging that agricultural products originating in mainland China are being illegally rerouted through Vietnam to bypass strict import bans and take advantage of preferential trade tariffs. Investigations by Taiwan’s Customs Administration and Ministry of Agriculture suggest a sophisticated logistical operation designed to mask the origin of staple crops, particularly garlic, mushrooms, and onions. Under current Taiwanese regulations, many mainland Chinese agricultural products are prohibited to protect domestic farmers and ensure food safety standards. However, officials claim that Chinese traders are shipping these goods to Vietnamese ports, where they are repackaged, relabelled as "Product of Vietnam," and issued fraudulent certificates of origin before being exported to Taiwan.

The practice, often referred to as "transshipment fraud," exploits the high volume of trade between Southeast Asia and Taiwan. By utilising Vietnam as a transit hub, exporters can circumvent the 1992 Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area. The disparity in price is the primary driver; Chinese produce is often heavily subsidised or produced at a much lower cost than Taiwanese or legitimate Vietnamese alternatives. When these "laundered" vegetables enter the Taiwanese market, they create an artificial surplus that drives down prices, severely impacting the livelihoods of local growers in regions like Yunlin and Changhua.

Taiwanese authorities have ramped up inspections at major ports, utilising DNA sequencing and trace-element analysis to distinguish between Chinese soil signatures and Southeast Asian varieties. "This is not just a matter of trade signatures; it is a matter of national food security," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture stated. "Laundered goods bypass the rigorous pesticide residue testing applied to legitimate imports, posing a potential health risk to our consumers."

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