Sudan's brutal civil war is entering an increasingly dangerous phase, with drone attacks intensifying and civilians paying the heaviest price. For more than three years, Sudan has been engulfed in a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

With nearly 11.3 million people displaced, the conflict is being described as one of the world's most neglected humanitarian crises, receiving limited international attention and aid.

But a fresh wave of drone attacks has once again brought Sudan's forgotten war into focus.

At least 19 civilians have been killed and 20 others injured in drone strikes in Al-Damazin, the capital of Blue Nile State.

According to an NGO, the RSF targeted residential neighbourhoods, putting civilian lives directly in the line of fire.

Earlier this week, the RSF announced that its fighters had reached the outskirts of the city, raising fears of further escalation.

In a separate attack, drones also struck the Roseires Dam, power generation facilities and electrical infrastructure, threatening critical services and energy supplies. The violence has not been confined to Blue Nile State.

Last Sunday, Sudan's capital, Khartoum, and surrounding areas were hit by a large-scale drone attack.

A United Nations facility was damaged, with UN staff reportedly inside the building at the time. At least one person was killed in the attack, which was attributed to the RSF.

Meanwhile, Sudan has accused neighbouring Ethiopia of allowing the RSF to launch attacks from its territory. Addis Ababa, however, has consistently denied these allegations.

And the drone warfare is not limited to attacks attributed to the RSF.

Last month, more than 100 people were reportedly killed when a drone strike carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces hit a crowded market in Nyala, the de facto capital of the RSF-controlled areas.

Reports suggest that most of the victims were women and children.

A war with no safe zone

On the battlefield, the two sides continue to maintain control over different parts of Sudan.

The RSF retains dominance across much of southwestern Sudan, including the Darfur region.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Armed Forces maintain control over large parts of the country, including Khartoum.

But as the battle lines shift, civilians are increasingly caught in the crossfire.

According to reports, at least 59,000 people have been killed since the war began. And in recent months, the growing use of drones has added a deadly new dimension to the conflict.

These attacks are not only claiming civilian lives but also disrupting essential infrastructure and making it increasingly difficult for humanitarian organisations to reach vulnerable communities.

The scale of the devastation is reflected in a recent United Nations report.

Nearly 1,400 civilians were killed in the Sudan conflict between January and June this year.

A staggering 80 per cent of these deaths were attributed to drone strikes.

During the same period, the UN documented at least 39 drone strikes targeting markets, 20 targeting civilian vehicles, 17 hitting fuel tankers and 16 striking health facilities.

The Darfur region has also witnessed a surge in drone attacks, further deepening an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Childrean bear the brunt

Perhaps the most alarming revelation concerns the impact on children.

The United Nations found that drone strikes were responsible for nearly two-thirds of children killed or injured in the Sudan conflict this year.

As residential neighbourhoods, markets, hospitals and critical infrastructure come under attack, the distinction between military battlefields and civilian spaces is becoming increasingly blurred.

Sudan's war is no longer just a struggle for territorial control.

It is increasingly becoming a battle fought over the lives of ordinary people — with children, women and displaced families paying the ultimate price.