/France shuts up to 500 schools amid protests, teenager loses arm from police grenade | Gravitas

The student protests in France over poor school infrastructure, sanitary conditions, large class sizes and absent teachers in high schools are showing no signs of easing.

400 to 500 high schools remained shut.

Over 5,000 people, 85% of whom are minors, have been arrested, whereas 78 teaching staff members have been injured so far.

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In the city of Lille, a fire burned outside a high school, as protesters set debris on fire in the street and damaged a bus shelter.

Riot police clashed with protesters in a suburb of Paris with fireworks, tear gas and smoke bombs being fired at regular intervals.

Violence was visible in Bordeaux as well as around a hundred students blocked two prominent high schools.

Some protesters were seen throwing projectiles at the police.

The protests took a very alarming turn in the town of Lens, as a teenager's hand was blown off, when he picked up a police stun grenade that detonated.

Meanwhile, students continued to block access to a number of schools not just in Paris but also in other places including Marseille.

In solidarity with high school students, hundreds of university students marched through the streets of Paris in protest over conditions in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two teenagers in eastern France over the suspected assault of a police officer who was filmed being beaten and kicked by a group of youths.

According to France's education minister, 24 schools have been burned or ransacked during the protests.

However, a human rights group in France accused security forces of using disproportionate force against protesters, many of whom are legally minors.

Now, protests are set to intensify further on Tuesday, ss high school and university student unions have called for demonstrations and further blockades.

Several unions are also backing the mobilization and have urged teachers to join the protests.