Amid growing geopolitical uncertainty, possible drone threats and sabotage attacks are becoming a growing headache for Britain. Reports have now claimed that the UK military is gearing up for a possible war.

According to reports, UK's Ministry of Defence has sent letters to almost one hundred thousand veterans warning them to prepare for war.

Also, reservists from all three wings of the armed forces were asked to update their contact details and offered the chance to join large-scale NATO war games next year.

This marks the first since the Cold War that UK has asked reservists to join military drills.

Now, UK's Ministry of Defence said that this was a practical step to strengthen preparedness and deterrence, helping reduce the risk of war.

However, this came even as regular army training was cancelled earlier this year, reportedly due to shortage of funds.

Remember, last month, UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting affirmed that NATO should be prepared for a war with Russia.

He also warned that Britain's adverseries could be ready to launch an attack by 2030, giving UK and its NATO allies only about 1000 days to prepare.

UK's fear comes amid a string of suspected sabotage, drone and arson incidents across Europe in recent months.

In wake of this, reports revealed that UK's air force is moving its military jets to hangars and hardened shelters at night to protect them from drone attacks.

Additionally, there are plans to erect anti-drone nets around warplanes which remain exposed at airbases that lack sufficient protection.

Now, counter-drone netting is a common sight in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the war in 2022, Ukraine has used this to defend military equipment, critical national infrastructure and key roads from Russia's lethal jet-powered drones.

This is not all.

Earlier this month, U.S. issued a notice asking contractors to design, supply and install netting at the Tyndall Air Force base in Florida.

This is aimed at keeping drones away from its parked F-35A fighter jets and the personnel working on them.

While commenting on the latest reports, UK's Ministry of Defence stressed that it takes the security of its bases, equipment and personnel very seriously.

It added that the UK military is always adapting to counter any potential threats.

Earlier, on September 27, UK Police busted an alleged terror plot aimed at UK's Fairford base, which hosted hundreds of U.S. military personnel and aircraft.

While seven people arrested in this case initially got bail, two of them were re-arrested and formally charged under UK's National Security Act.

A week after the Fairford incident, America pulled out all its bomber jets from this base, a move which U.S. President Donald Trump attributed to a possible Iranian threat.

This base had been used by U.S. military during the West Asia war to strike Iran.

However, Tehran denied any link to this alleged plot.

Two weeks ago, purported threats from Iran compelled U.S. to move military aircraft from another UK base.

According to reports, multiple KC-135 Stratotankers and Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft were moved from UK's Mildenhall base to air bases in Germany, Spain and Scotland.

In another key development, UK's domestic counter-intelligence and security agency warned organisations, supplying equipment to Ukraine's armed forces, that they could be targeted by Russia.

UK's key ministers gave close-door briefings in this regard to CEOs of firms in the defence and critical national infrastructure sector.

The Andy Burnham-led government claimed that Russia poses an enduring and significant threat to Britain and its interests around the world.

It said, "They use tactics like cyber attacks, sabotage and disinformation to take organisations offline, disrupt activity and weaken trust."

In wake of this, the government issued guidance for key UK firms to counter the Russian threats.

To begin with, it asked employees to review their digital footprint to avoid disclosing sensitive details.

It also urged them to detect and report suspicious activity.

Additionally, the government called upon sensitive firms to ensure visible protective security measures such as CCTV, secure entrances and robust access controls.

Companies were also advised to screen deliveries off-site and avoid storing packages near critical assets.

Last week, British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and reaffirmed UK's support for Ukraine.