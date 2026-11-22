Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Mysaa has officially been postponed. The production house, UnFormula Films, announced the update on November 22, putting an end to speculation surrounding the film's theatrical debut, which was initially set for November 27. However, the revised release date is yet to be disclosed.

Mysaa postponed

Explaining the change, the makers said they wanted more time to ensure that the film meets the technical standards they have envisioned.

"Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films that showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence, as seen in this week's releases," the official statement read. "In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience. To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to postpone the film's theatrical release from November 27th. The new release date will be announced very soon. Thank you for your continued love, patience and support. We assure you that the wait won't be a long one."

Osey Ramulamma release

Ahead of the postponement, the makers unveiled Osey Ramulamma, a recreated version of the popular track associated with Vijayashanthi's 1997 film.

Speaking at the song's launch event in Hyderabad, Rashmika said, “I got really scared when Rawi sir told me we were going to recreate the Osey Ramulamma song. It’s such an iconic song from an iconic film.”

The actress added, "When I heard that they were recreating this historic song for my film, I felt a greater sense of responsibility. "

About Mysaa

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, who has also co-written the film with Rajkumar Kandamudi, Mysaa stars Rashmika in the role of a Gond woman.

Set against the backdrop of tribal lands, the film is described as a period action thriller. Its story details have largely been kept under wraps, although reports claim that it revolves around a father and daughter.

The film also features Eshwari Rao, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ravindran, Guru Somasundaram, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh in key roles.