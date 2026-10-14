/Open love and one-night stands: What's driving C-dramas and K-dramas to go bold

Asian TV shows are breaking their own rules, with shows like The Early Spring (C drama) and now A Love Other Than Yours (K drama) exploring bold themes that were almost unheard of till now. The Chinese drama shocked viewers when the lead couple was shown indulging in a one-night stand in the fifth episode itself, which they later turned into an unconventional relationship. In the Korean drama, we got a shirtless, almost lovemaking moment in the very first episode, with the lead engaging in role-playing to induce excitement in their 10-year relationship.

The two dramas are going against everything expected of a typical C drama and a K drama. Brushing of hands, sometimes just fingers; stumbling into the arms of the ML; an awkward hug, a peck on the forehead - all of that happened even before the first kiss that does not happen until several episodes. This was the signature trope of classic K-dramas. But now in A Love Other Than Yours, we have the leads in a somewhat open relationship where they are openly telling each other to date other people.

So now, when the leads kiss in the first episode, and we are not talking about a peck, it obviously leaves long-time viewers shocked. But, no one seems to be complaining.

What has driven this shift?



Both Chinese and Korean television kept physical intimacy subtle due to various restrictions on what could be broadcast nationally. But with the emergence of streaming platforms, the rules have changed. OTT platforms like Youku, Netflix, iQIYI, Mango TV allow makers to portray adult relationships more realistically. Intense physical chemistry, higher romantic tension, prolonged kiss scenes, and suggestive bedroom dynamics, or "Skinship" was now possible. Web-only shows can push the limits when it comes to love, romance and sex.

Viewer demand



Modern global and domestic audiences are now looking for more realistic portrayals of adult relationships. This demand led makers to explore bold themes that were barely even considered in the past. Premarital sex, cohabitation, sex positivity, and one-night stands were no longer taboo topics. K drama likes Lovestruck in the City and Nevertheless, and the recent superhit C drama The Early Spring are proof that viewers want more such shows. We even got something like The Scandal, Ji Chang Wook's latest show that even portrays nudity.

Social media engagement



Long before The Early Spring aired, short clips of the show started going viral on Instagram and TikTok. The heat and intensity was clearly visible, and the clips drove high engagement. These passionate moments generate millions of views on social media platforms, and instantly hook international viewers. This is a clear marker of what viewer demand.

Micro dramas

Micro dramas were another indicator. The 1-2 minute episodes grab viewer attention with fact-paced storytelling. They only have a few seconds to create an impact, and unexpected kisses and accidental physical encounters did just that. As these shows took off, makers instantly knew there was a lot more they could do with them. And so we got The Early Spring, which Chinese media reported single-handedly pulled older women away from micro-dramas.

Intimacy co-ordinators and suggestive depiction



Yet, these shows have not felt the need to go the American way to show intimacy. There is barely any nudity, but the tension still remains real. These dramas use intense sound, physical proximity, hand movements, heavy breathing, to create an atmosphere of heavy intimacy without displaying explicit content. Some shows have also started using intimacy coordinators to display the sexual scenes in a choreographed manner without the awkwardness.