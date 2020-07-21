Top 5 Hollywood news today: Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' pushed, Nicki Minaj pregnant

Here are the top stories of the day:

Release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' pushed back indefinitely due to coronavirus

'Tenet' was scheduled to release on August 12 in theatres across the US. It was the first major Hollywood movie to hit screens post-shutdown in mid-March. Read more

Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy, shares stunning photos of her baby bump

On Instagram, Nicki Minaj can be seen cradling her bare baby bump as she wears a floral mesh string bikini and silver platform high heels. Read more

Idris Elba to be honoured with special BAFTA award for his contribution to TV

Idris Elba who is known popular for his role as Stringer Bell in 'The Wire' will be honoured for his creative contribution to the small screen industry. Read more

Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious with Kanye West for his speech on abortion

West gave a tearful, chaotic speech on Sunday where he mentioned that the couple came close to aborting their first child, North. Read more

Here's why 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega will not return as Finn in future films

John Boyega played Finn in three 'Star Wars' films between 2015 and 2019. Read more