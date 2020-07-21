Top 5 Hollywood news today: Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' pushed, Nicki Minaj pregnant

A still from 'Tenet'. Photograph:( Twitter )
From Nicki Minaj's pregnancy news to Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', here's what happened in the world of Hollywood.
Here are the top stories of the day:
Release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' pushed back indefinitely due to coronavirus
'Tenet' was scheduled to release on August 12 in theatres across the US. It was the first major Hollywood movie to hit screens post-shutdown in mid-March. Read more
Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy, shares stunning photos of her baby bump
On Instagram, Nicki Minaj can be seen cradling her bare baby bump as she wears a floral mesh string bikini and silver platform high heels. Read more
Idris Elba to be honoured with special BAFTA award for his contribution to TV
Idris Elba who is known popular for his role as Stringer Bell in 'The Wire' will be honoured for his creative contribution to the small screen industry. Read more
Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious with Kanye West for his speech on abortion
West gave a tearful, chaotic speech on Sunday where he mentioned that the couple came close to aborting their first child, North. Read more
Here's why 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega will not return as Finn in future films
John Boyega played Finn in three 'Star Wars' films between 2015 and 2019. Read more