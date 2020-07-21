Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy, shares stunning photos of her baby bump

Rapper Nicki Minaj is pregnant! The 37-year-old rapper announced on Monday that she is pregnant with her first child as she posted multiple photos showing off her baby bump.



In the photos, Minaj can be seen cradling her bare baby bump as she wears a floral mesh string bikini and silver platform high heels.



In the first picture, Minaj is seen sporting a yellow wig with heavy makeup and also showing off her arm tattoo while posing for the camera.

Keeping the caption simple, she wrote, "#Preggers"In the other snap, the `Chu-Li` singer is seen in a blue wig and another decorated bikini and added white thigh high stockings, as she flaunted her baby bump.

Shortly after announcing her baby news, Minaj thanked her fans for the well wishes. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," she wrote.



Minaj got married to childhood friend Kenneth Petty in 2019. The rapper had dropped hints about her pregnancy in May, while answering some fan questions and said she was having mad cravings, "nausea and peeing nonstop,". The singer had even teased a possible baby bump back then.