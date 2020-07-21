Release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' pushed back indefinitely due to coronavirus

It was being considered as the big-ticket film of 2020 post-pandemic but looks like Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' will take time to hit the big screen. The makers, Warner Bros. on Monday stated that it was delaying indefinitely the release of the film owing to the coronavirus pandemic.



The move will considerably affect the theatre chains in America that were hoping to bounce back to business despite the coronavirus pandemic.



'Tenet' was scheduled to release on August 12 in theatres across the US. It was the first major Hollywood movie to hit screens post-shutdown in mid-March.



"Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates," Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement.



"We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for `Tenet`," he added.



This isn't the first time that the film's release has been changed. It was originally due for release on July 17, then changed to July 31, and later to August 12.



The movie theater business has been devastated by the coronavirus shutdowns, laying off tens of thousands of employees and borrowing funds to stay afloat.



America's AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Cineworld`s Regal Cinemas were scheduled to be back in business on July 31, with safeguards including limited attendance, extra cleaning and face masks for guests and workers.



But New York city movie theaters, and those in Los Angeles - the two biggest markets in the United States - still do not have the green light from city authorities to reopen as coronavirus cases and deaths have spiked again.



Walt Disney`s live-action 'Mulan' is currently still on the calendar for August 21.