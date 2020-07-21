Idris Elba to be honoured with special BAFTA award for his contribution to TV

British actor Idris Elba, will be receiving a special BAFTA award for his contribution to television. Elba who is known popular for his role as Stringer Bell in 'The Wire' will be honoured for his creative contribution to the small screen industry.



BAFTA is considered British Academy's highest honour.



The upcoming event is set to take place as a closed studio show on July 31 and will honour the 47-year-old actor for making the best use of his influence to push for further diversity in the cinema industry.

"It`s a great privilege to be honored with the BAFTA Special Award. It`s been a mission of mine to provide opportunity and access to emerging talent from diverse backgrounds in this industry, which is the same opportunity I received many years ago from open-minded and diversity conscious casting," Elba said in a statement.



In 2016 he challenged British parliament on the matter and later used his production company Green Door Pictures to provide on-the-job training and help undiscovered talent.



The `Luther` star also thanked BAFTA for considering him and others for their dedication to the same cause.

"I thank BAFTA for recognizing myself and others who are dedicated to the same cause, as these are all necessary steps towards helping to shift the awareness and understanding of the diversity gap in entertainment," Elba noted.

The BAFTA TV Awards ceremony this year was earlier scheduled to be conducted in May but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Now the gala event will take place as a closed studio, socially distanced show, with Richard Ayoade as the host.

Raving about the efforts of the English actor, BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry added, "Idris is one of Britain`s best-known actors in the UK and internationally with a long and successful career on-screen, and an accomplished director, producer, and writer.



"He is also a driving force for championing diversity, ensuring talented people from all backgrounds achieve their potential. We`re delighted to recognise Idris, and his outstanding work, at this year`s ceremony," Berry concluded.



Earlier in March, the actor, and his wife Sabrina had tested positive for the coronavirus. The duo had updated their health status later through a video recording posted on Twitter. They said they are "doing okay, still asymptomatic."