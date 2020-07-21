Here's why 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega will not return as Finn in future films

Sad news for ‘Star Wars’ enthusiasts as John Boyega confirms that he will not return as Finn in future films of the franchise. He shared with his fans on social media that he is moving beyond the franchise and his character Finn.

When a fan demanded to see John Boyega in the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ film, Boyega wrote, “Lol no thank you. I’ve moved on.” To another he wrote, “I’m not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That’s all.”

Boyega played Finn in three ‘Star Wars’ films between 2015 and 2019.

Boyega said that was not against reprising characters as long as there’s been enough time in between playing the role. One role he’d be keen on returning to is Moses in ‘Attack the Block.’ Boyega told a fan, “I haven’t played Moses in over a decade. I’d love to revisit him. Now he is a badass.”

Meanwhile, since he won’t be returning to the franchise, his last work as Finn will be in last December’s ‘The Rise of Skywalker’.

Boyega will now be seen in Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe’ anthology and ‘Naked Singularity.’

