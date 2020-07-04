Disney cancels 4K re-release of 'Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back' in UK cinemas

Disney cancelled the theatrical release of the 4K version of 'Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back' in UK cinemas, while the 2K version of the 1980 film will hit the big screens. That would have been the first time a UHD version of an original trilogy film will hit the theatres.

According to a magazine, the film will still be screened in UK cinemas, but it will be a standard 2K version of the 1980 film. The scrapping of the 4K release of the film is being viewed as a breaking down of talks of the filmmaker with the exhibitors. The 4K edition of the film has been made available only on the Disney studio streaming platform Disney Plus and via Blu-ray. It was released on the platform earlier in March.

This all comes after, cinemas like Vue and Cineworld have shifted their reopening dates from July 10 to July 31, in line with the major new releases. By moving closer to the 'Tenet' release date.



The movie is the second film in the Star Wars film series also known as 'Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back', is a 1980 American epic space opera film directed by Irvin Kershner and written by Leigh Brackett and Lawrence Kasdan.

Just a week ago, Disney also pushed the dates of upcoming movies like, 'Mulan' from its July 24 release date to Aug. 21, off the back of Warner Bros. moving the hotly anticipated 'Tenet' from July 31 to Aug. 12.