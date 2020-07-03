'Captain Marvel' aka Brie Larson launches YouTube channel

‘Captain Marvel’ actress Brie Larson is following the path of her colleagues as she has now launched her own YouTube channel.

Launching the channel with some giggles and awkwardness, Brie larson said that she decided to join YouTube because it’s where she learned everything -- from using her printer to how to be a considerate activist.

She said, "This is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter. It doesn't mean that there isn't also silly content, that there's ways for me to express myself personally, but there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content."

Her first video is titled So I made a decision..., featured short interview clips with a number of YouTube stars. The first clip sees Brie Larson with Justine Ezarik learning how to use the platform and struggling to find the record button. Hot Ones host Sean Evans, Swoozie, Lilly Singh, Connor Franta and Michelle Khare are some of the other YouTube personalities Larson chats with.

She asks them for advice on how to be a successful YouTube personality and how to come up with new ideas. Her guests suggest talking about feelings, creating entertaining sketches, redesigning rooms, directing short films and, overall, just starting with content that interests the actress.

"Cooking's very popular on YouTube," Larson's mother said.

Before Brie, John Krasinski has already taken YouTube by storm with his show Some Good News, which sold to ViacomCBS in May.