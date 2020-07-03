Multiplex Association of India urges government to let cinemas reopen

The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to theatres across the world to remain shut leading to losses incurred on a daily basis for the entertainment industries. Now, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has expressed disappointment as cinemas continue to remain shut even though other entertainment outlets have been allowed to resume work.

In a statement, MAI said, “As compared to unorganised retail shops that have opened up, multiplexes and cinema are part of the organised sector, playing hosts to ‘revenue paying’ customers only and hence, in a better position to limit crowds unlike marketplaces and deploy all the mechanisms and guidelines for crowd control and social distancing.”

“The livelihoods of more than a million people – right from spot boys to make-up artistes, musicians, designers, technicians and engineers to cinema employees to directors and actors – hinges on the survival of Indian cinema,” the statement further said.

The association also pointed out that the multiplex industry alone employs more than 200,000 people directly and that it accounts for nearly 60 per cent of film business revenues.

MAI has urged for an early decision to allow cinemas to open up which will help mobilization of resources in the film industry’s ecosystem and would lead to gradual resurrection.

“In fact, even after opening up, we anticipate at least 3-6 months before things return anywhere close to normal,” MAI said.