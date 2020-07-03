Ace choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died at the age of 72 in Mumbai of cardiac arrest.

She had been admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai since June 17. She had severe diabetes and related illnesses.

Saroj Khan had been tested for coronavirus while being treated for other illnesses but her test results were negative.

The 72-year-old choreographer is survived by husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina and Sukyna Khan.

Saroj had worked in more than 2000 Bollywood songs. She began working as a background dancer at the age of three and got her first break as an independent choreographer with ‘Geeta Mera Naam’ in 1974. She was a three-time National Award winner who had iconic numbers such as ‘Hawa Hawai’ from ‘Mr India’ (1987), ‘Ek Do Teen’ from ‘Tezaab’ (1988), ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ from ‘Beta’ (1992) and ‘Dola Re Dola’ from ‘Devdas’ (2002) in her kitty.

She last choreographed Madhuri Dixit in the song ‘Tabaah Ho Gaye’ from Karan Johar’s production ‘Kalank’ in 2019.