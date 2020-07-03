Remembering Masterji Saroj Khan: From Dhak Dhak to Ek Do Teen, her iconic Bollywood songs

Bollywood has lost a few gems ever since the novel coronavirus has loomed large on the world. After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Susant Singh Rajput and a few others, ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai today.

Noted for her work in films as she struck a bond with almost all the leading ladies of Bollywood and having choreographed them at some point in time, Saroj Khan aka ‘Masterji’ as people would fondly call her is no more at the age of 72. But she has left behind a legacy that few can boast of!

Here are some of her most iconic songs that remain relevant today and will continue in times to come:

Dhak Dhak

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit came to be known as the Dhak Dhak girl after this song with Anil Kapoor from their film ‘Beta’. The song is sensual, edgy, romantic and is one of the finest from Saroj Khan.

Watch it here:

Dola Re Dola

Again collaborating with Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai in the song, this song is remembered as one of the best of two leading ladies of Bollywood collaborating. It’s from ‘Devdas’ starring Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role.

Watch it here:

Hawa Hawai

You can’t not mention Hawa Hawai while talking of late choreographer Saroj Khan who made Sridevi an overnight sensation with this song ‘Hawa Hawai’ from ‘Mr India’.

Watch it here:

Ek Do Teen

Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit made magic with their dance and form everytime they collaborated. The same happened when they got together for ‘Tezaab’ song featuring madhuri Dixit when she established herself as a leading heroine who could really dance.

Watch it here:

Tabaah Ho Gaye

This remains Saroj Khan’s last song and incidentally this too was with Madhuri Dixit. The song also features Alia Bhatt from their film ‘Kalank’.

Watch it here: