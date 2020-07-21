Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious with Kanye West for his speech on abortion

Kanye West's Sunday presidential rally speech has not gone down well with his wife, Kim Kardashian. West gave a tearful, chaotic speech on Sunday where he mentioned that the couple came close to aborting their first child, North.

Kim reportedly is 'furious' with Kanye as she releases that his statement will have an impact on their seven-year-old daughter in later years when she reads about it.



On Sunday, the rapper made the shocking revelation during is campaign introduction speech in Charleston, South Carolina.



The rapper had revealed that he had initially wanted to abort the couple's firstborn till he got a 'message from God'.

'Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally. She is furious that he shared something so private,' a source told People magazine.



Kim and Kanye's relationship has been strained since the time the lockdown was announced. "Things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it's happened pretty suddenly," another source was quoted as saying.

'Kanye isn't in a good place and isn't listening to anyone trying to talk him into getting help. Kim is upset with Kanye for his rants yesterday, especially talking about the possibility of having an abortion and not giving birth to North,' a source told Entertainment Tonight.



On Sunday, while speaking on abortion, Kanye said that his statements may upset his wife.



"Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to," he said.

West also revealed how his father never wanted to have him, but his mother fought for his birth.



Many feel Kanye's erratic behaviour could tank several of his businesses and spark outrage.



Kanye has been open about his struggle with bipolar disorder and, in 2016, he even spent time in hospital after a 'psychiatric emergency' that forced him to cancel 21 concert dates.