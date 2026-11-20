Grand Theft Auto VI has brought an unexpected Indian connection to its much-discussed music collection. Among the tracks playing on the game's virtual radio stations is a Bengali disco number from 1982, introducing a piece of India's musical past to a new generation of gamers. The song, performed by Kolkata singer Rupa Biswas, has caught the attention of Indian players following the game's release.

Rupa Biswas' Bengali track finds place in GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto VI has found an unexpected way to introduce Indian music to an international audience. The latest instalment of the popular video game franchise features a Bengali song from the 1980s, giving a decades-old recording a new lease of life.

The track, 'Aaj Shanibar', performed by Kolkata singer Rupa Biswas, is part of the game's in-car radio playlist. Released in 1982, the song has attracted attention from Indian gamers, who spotted the familiar Bengali number while exploring the fictional world of Leonida.

Its appearance has also sparked conversations about the music selection in the latest GTA instalment, particularly the inclusion of an Indian recording among its international tracks. One user wrote, "Haha, It takes one gem to recognise another."

Another user wrote, “Imma gonna play this in pc port. Loved this.”

"Wow, this is so cool", wrote the third user.

Who composed Rupa Biswas' Aaj Shanibar?

'Aaj Shanibar' is part of Disco Jazz, an album composed and arranged by Ustad Aashish Khan. His wife, Firoza Khan, also contributed to the composition and lyrics. Aashish Khan, a renowned sarod maestro and grandson of legendary Indian classical musician Ustad Allauddin Khan, brought together different musical influences for the album. The track combines disco and funk elements with Indian classical instrumentation, giving it a distinctive sound.