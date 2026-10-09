Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on October 8 in Goa at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Amid tributes pouring in, a controversy has erupted over Tanushree Dutta's comments on his death, particularly her reference to "evil dead."

Dutta, who had accused Patekar of sexually assaulting her in 2008, reacted to the news in a video on social media.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned her remarks. Dutta has since doubled down on her comments. While the backlash continues, she has also received support from a section of the internet.

Actress Mridula, known for films like Ragini MMS 2, shared a post asking if a person stops being an abuser after death.

She has been actively sharing stories on Instagram from the events. Soon after she wrote the controversial statement, the actress again re-shared a pos, reading, ''Does a person stop being an abuser when they die? Does the harm they caused disappear too? For survivors, it doesn't.''

Earlier, the actress shared that her Instagram stories are getting lakhs of views and attention. She didn't take Patekar's name.

‘’This is insane! My story timeline has exploded today. Evil is dead and my life is hopefully on track for better things,'' she wrote.

AICWA calls out Tanushree Dutta

Hours after Dutta shared a post on Instagram, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, founder and president of the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), hit back at actress over her “evil dead” remark about veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death.



Taking to X, the association said, “AICWA strongly condemns Tanushree Dutta's "Evil Dead" remark on the passing of legend Nana Patekar. The entire film industry and the whole country are in mourning at the passing of Nana Patekar, the Padma Shri awardee, the man who served the nation during the Kargil War, and the artist whose Naam Foundation stood by farmers' families in distress. We pay him our humble tributes and stand with his family in their hour of grief.''

Stills from Tanushree Dutta's IG stories Photograph: (X)

How Tanushree Dutta reacted to Nana Patekar's death?

Hours after Patekar passed away, she shared a video on her Instagram account, saying that she had heard the news about Nana Patekar's passing. The actress said that she's s travelling for work and her focus is entirely on her work.

''Maine suna hai (I have heard the news.) I just… today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event and I want to focus on that,” she said.

“What an odd day for all this to happen because I am doing a very big event in Lucknow and it was pretty important to me. I had my entire day planned out to do these lives and post content. And now I am worried that in the evening, all the media is going to be interested in this,” she said.