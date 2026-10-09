/Crunchyroll Manga launches in India with over 250 titles: The Apothecary Diaries, My Dress-Up Darling and more

Crunchyroll has expanded its digital offerings in India with the launch of Crunchyroll Manga, giving anime fans access to more than 250 manga titles in English. The service brings manga reading and anime streaming together within the Crunchyroll ecosystem, allowing readers to explore stories in print-style digital format and watch their screen adaptations on the same platform.

Which manga titles are available in India?

The launch was announced by Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini during the closing remarks of the company’s inaugural Anime Future Forum in New York City. India is among 11 new markets where the service has become available.

The initial library features more than 250 titles from publishers J-Novel Club, Square Enix and Yen Press. The collection includes several series familiar to anime audiences, including The Apothecary Diaries, My Dress-Up Darling, Bocchi the Rock!, Bungo Stray Dogs, Delicious in Dungeon, Lycoris Recoil, Sasaki and Miyano, Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill and KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!.

Crunchyroll has also indicated that more titles and publishing partners will be added, including action titles from VIZ Media. The manga is available in English through iOS, Android and the web.

Crunchyroll Manga membership price in India

In India, access to Crunchyroll Manga is included with the new Ultimate Fan membership. The plan costs Rs 299 per month or Rs 999 annually and combines manga reading with Crunchyroll’s anime streaming offering.

Subscribers can read manga without advertisements and access features such as offline reading, full two-page spreads, personalised reading lists and curated recommendations. The membership also supports access across up to six devices.

Crunchyroll aims to bring manga closer to anime

During closing remarks at Crunchyroll’s inaugural Crunchyroll Anime Future Forum in New York City, Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini announced that Crunchyroll Manga is now available in select English-speaking international markets, including India, bringing hundreds of manga titles from leading publishers to more fans around the world.

The expansion gives fans access to a single destination where they can read and discover manga from leading publishers and seamlessly stream their anime adaptations on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll Manga will be available through the new Ultimate Fan membership tier.