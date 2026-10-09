/World Mental Health Day: The scourge of bullying and impact on child mental health

When the topic of mental health comes up, our mind automatically drifts towards the struggles, stress and anxiety among adults. We assume that only people above a particular age battle mental health issues. But the truth is that our children also suffer from poor mental health, largely due to the pressure of doing well in studies. But that is not the only factor.

Bullying, be it from peers, teachers, online or even from their own parents, has a huge effect on their mental health. On World Mental Health Day on October 10, let's talk about the minds of our little ones as they battle hostility at an age when all they should know about is love.

When bullying claimed lives

Amaira, a nine-year-old girl in Jaipur, jumped from the fourth floor of her school building (Neerja Modi School) on November 1, 2025, after being repeatedly bullied by her classmates. Her parents said she repeatedly asked her teachers for help, but they did nothing to stop the bullying.

In November 2025, a 16-year-old Class 10 student jumped to his death from Delhi's Rajendra Place Metro Station. A suicide note in his bag blamed specific school teachers and school administration for constant mental harassment and humiliation. He was abused verbally, threatened with expulsion/issuing a Transfer Certificate, and publicly humiliated by school staff during play rehearsals.

In January 2025, a 15-year-old student in Kerala died by suicide following months of severe peer bullying, body-shaming, and being harassed by senior students at school for being dark-skinned.

These are only a few cases linked to bullying that made headlines. So much more of it happens at schools, homes and online every day. Children gang up and bully one kid, teachers target particular children simply because they might not be good at studies, and sometimes even parents unknowingly belittle their own child. All this constitutes harassment, and the effects do not end with school.

How bullying shapes a child's entire life

Mansi Poddar, a trauma-informed psychotherapist, says, "Having experienced persistent bullying throughout my school years, I know how deeply these experiences can shape us. I remember feeling helpless, unsure of how to respond, and often unable to speak up for myself. I learned to stay quiet, adapt and avoid situations that felt unsafe."

Bullying has an immense impact on a child's personality and their relationships. They grow up to be uncertain and less confident, unsure of themselves and those around them. Poddar says, bullying "left an imprint on how I understood myself, relationships and safety. Later in adulthood, I sometimes found myself in relationships where criticism, control or bullying felt familiar. It took time to understand that what feels familiar is not necessarily what is healthy."

Repeated humiliation, exclusion or intimidation can affect a child’s confidence, trust, emotional regulation and sense of safety. Some children internalise these experiences and become anxious or withdrawn, while others may express their distress through anger or aggression.

Debolina Roy, Clinical Psychologist, Loop Health, says, “Children who are bullied may experience anxiety, withdrawal, fear or difficulty expressing themselves, while children who bully others may also face emotional or social difficulties.”

Children bullied by adults

Kids need adults to make them feel safe and loved. But sometimes, people in authority positions, such as teachers, end up making the child feel worthless. It is not uncommon for teachers to bully kids, and it leaves them feeling vulnerable and weak. Poddar says, "Bullying can come from teachers or other adults in positions of authority, making it even harder for a child to speak up or seek help. A child may begin to believe that fear, humiliation or control are simply part of relationships."

Roy says, "Bullying by teachers can have a deeper impact as children often see them as trusted authority figures."

Things get worse when adults do not step in to help a child being bullied by either children or teachers. At a posh Gurugram school, a bunch of kids bullied a young child in the bus every day. The teachers on the bus paid no heed despite seeing what was happening. Other children then told them about it, but still nothing. The young kids talked to their parents and approached the school principal, and this is when finally something was done about it.

This is a real case and sadly, not an exception.

How to know if a child is being bullied

Sudden quietness, clinginess, irritability, or visible panic before school hours, begging to stay home on certain days, avoiding school buses, corridors, and certain teachers are all signs that something is wrong.

Bullying can also manifest into physical problems. Dr Prachi Patwal, Paediatrician, Loop Health, says, “Bullying doesn’t always leave a bruise. Sometimes, it changes how a child sees themselves and others. A child may experience unexplained headaches or tummy aches, disturbed sleep, anxiety, withdrawal, difficulty concentrating or declining academic performance."

Help them, don't dismiss them

Children need to have a safe space to express what they are going through. Dismissing their concerns can aggravate the situation." Adults need to listen without dismissing or blaming, take concerns seriously and set clear boundaries. Real support means rebuilding safety and helping children understand what healthy, respectful relationships look and feel like," Poddar says.