Salman Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, has reportedly surprised the cast and crew of the film with expensive watches during a gathering at his Panvel farmhouse on November 12.

The team had apparently been invited to discuss the film's promotional strategy. However, the evening took an unexpected turn when Salman began personally distributing luxury watches to those associated with the project.

The gathering came two days after the film's trailer was unveiled in Mumbai on November 10.

Salman Khan invites Maatrubhumi team to his farmhouse

As per a report by Mid-Day, Salman arranged approximately 20 to 25 watches for the team, with their reported prices ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 6 lakh each. The timepieces were sourced from Kapoor Watch Company.

The actor reportedly picked different brands for the male and female members of the team. While the men received watches from Longines and TAG Heuer, the women were gifted Rado timepieces. Salman personally handed over the presents to the team.

“Salman said it was a token of appreciation for all the hard work that has gone into Maatrubhumi," a source told Mid Day.

The gathering was attended by director Apoorva Lakhia, actors Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj and Tanya Desai. Dialogue writer Chintan Shah was also among the guests. Pictures and glimpses from the evening were subsequently shared on social media.

“Salman is happy with the way Maatrubhumi has shaped up despite its delay and hurdles. Now that the film is gearing up for release, he is relieved. That’s why after the November 10 trailer launch, in an impromptu decision, the superstar called his cast and crew for a get-together on November 12," another source added.

About Maatrubhumi

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the Salman Khan Films banner, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is a war drama featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles.

The film draws inspiration from the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. Salman portrays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led Indian soldiers during the confrontation. The story showcases the sacrifices of soldiers and their families associated with war.

The project was initially announced under the title Battle of Galwan before being renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace on March 16, 2026.